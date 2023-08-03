Imphal: A 16-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh who went missing on July 29 was found in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on August 1, thanks to the collaborative efforts of police and security forces from both states.

The boy, a resident of Pasighat in East Siang district, had left home on the pretext of family issues. A missing report was filed with the Pasighat police on July 31, and the case was immediately taken up.

On August 1, the Churachandpur police informed the Pasighat police that they had found a juvenile who was from Pasighat.

The boy had been found roaming around in Moirang, a Meitei-dominated area. He had identified himself as a tribal (supposedly Kuki) and his presence in Moirang was not safe.

A team of police officers from Pasighat was immediately dispatched to Churachandpur to bring the boy back to Arunachal Pradesh. The team was led by Sub Inspector AK Mehta and included HC Onuk Pertin and the boy’s guardian, Naku Koyu.

The team reached Churachandpur on August 1 and safely rescued the boy. He was then handed over to his family after completing all legal formalities.

The Pasighat police thanked the Churachandpur police, the 9 Assam Rifles, and the Village Defence Force for their help in rescuing the boy. They also expressed their gratitude to the boy’s family for their cooperation.