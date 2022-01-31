Arunachal boy – Miram Taron – who was allegedly ‘abducted’ by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, will finally reunite with his family after 14 days.

The Indian Army will hand over Miram Taron to his family on Monday.

On January 27, Chinese PLA handed over the ‘abducted’ boy from Arunachal Pradesh – Miram Taron to the Indian Army.

The Arunachal boy was handed over by the Chinese PLA to the Indian Army at the Wacha-Damai border personnel meeting point in Kibithu sector.

17-year-old Miram Taron was ‘abducted’ by the Chinese PLA on January 17 and spent a week in PLA captivity before being handed over to the Indian Army.

Miram Taron’s friend – Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA.

Miram Taron was ‘abducted’ by the troopers of China’s PLA from inside the Indian Territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

The PLA also informed that the Arunachal boy was found by the Chinese border defense troops during a patrol in Medog County of Xizang in China.

Miram Taron hails from Zido village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district.

Meanwhile, locals at Zido village are upbeat about the return of Miram Taron to his home.