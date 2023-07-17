Digboi: Independent MLA Somlung Mossang has taken a strong stand against defaulting contractors and executing agencies engaged in various community-welfare projects in the Bordumsa-Diyun constituency in Arunachal Pradesh‘s Changlang district.

During a two-day surprise inspection, Mossang visited several project sites and issued strong directives to those who were found to be lagging behind.

He warned the contractors and agencies that they must mend their ways and complete the time-bound projects within the stipulated time, ensuring specified quality therein.

The MLA also said that he would not spare anyone who was found to be indifferent towards the execution of people-oriented development projects.

According to locals, Mossang has been able to bring unprecedented development to Bordumsa-Diyun over a period of four years. He is known for his close liaison with the BJP-run government in the state and his strong technical knowledge of civil works.

During his inspection, Mossang found that the quality of work on some of the projects was below standard. He immediately instructed the contractor and executing agency engaged in the maintenance of a 1.800-kilometre road from Bordumsa-Borkhet point to Namleng village to go for re-carpeting.

He also appreciated the executing agency for maintaining high-quality work on an ongoing 4-kilometre road project connecting NH-215 to Bordumsa town under Chief Minister Comprehensive State Road Plan (CMCSRP).

Mossang said that durable road connectivity is the lifeline to a robust economy. He added that he would continue to monitor the progress of all the development projects in his constituency and ensure that they are completed on time and to the highest standards.