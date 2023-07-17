Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone recently shared pictures in a pink top and shorts on social media. People compared her to Barbie as she looked pretty in the pink attire.

Posting the picture on social media Deepika wrote “In the moment with Z.N.E.”

The diva complemented the outfit with a black cap and smokey eye makeup keeping the look minimal.

According to a recent interview, Deepika opened about her idea of an ideal date. She said that her husband Ranveer and she needs to travel so much and engage with people all the time as per her profession. So, occasionally she and Ranveer sometimes like going out, getting ready and got out for a date but most of the time they enjoy watching a movie in the room, staying in our pajamas and ordering food.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika have worked together in three films including Goliyon Ki Rassleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Some of Deepika’s Bollywood hits include Chennai Express, Piku, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Housefull and Cocktail. Deepika will next be seen in Project K while Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Ashwani Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies. The film also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika will also be seen in the special appearance of Jawan.

While Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani reveals a typical Bollywood-style love story and embraces the complexities of relationships. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will be released on theatres on July 28.