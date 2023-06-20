BORDUMSA: Around one hundred and fifteen persons hailing from one hundred families belonging to Singpho and Khamti communities from seven villages of Diyun and Bordumsa areas have formally shifted their allegiance towards Somlung Mossang, the Independent MLA of 49 Bordumsa Diyun General Assembly Constituency in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

The merger event, which was held at the auditorium of the legislator’s residential premises in Bordumsa on Monday afternoon, was attended by ZPM Bordumsa Khachang Maio, Thingnong Umbu, the former president Singpho Youth organization, and various Singpho-Khamti senior leaders of the independent team.

“There can be no better leader for multi-community inhabited constituency like Bordumsa than Somlung Mossang who has proved his abilities on all major parameters over a period of his four years tenure,” said Singpho leader Thingnong Umbo.

“Our decision to be with Mossang is as firm and solid as a rock, come what may, we would stand by him because he alone can take the society and people further towards the fulfillment of our aspirations ensuring better days for all without any discrimination whatsoever,” added the youth leader.

The legislator Mossang and ZPM Khachang Maio accorded a warm reception to the new joiners with a traditional scarf as a token of acceptance and honour.

Bordumsa Mahila Mandal President Pisi Lu Singpho was also present to witness the event as a distinguished guest.

The pace of overall holistic and inclusive development taking place across the constituency besides the secular and charitable nature of Mossang has been bewitching the people of the constituency cutting across all differences.

So far more than five hundred people particularly from the Singpho -Khamti communities in the past two months had formally lent their unconditional support to the independent legislator in three different joining events held in Bordumsa earlier. former ZPM Sindunong Singpho, former nominated first woman MLA of Arunachal Pradesh Sibo Kai Singpho were amongst the few to mention.

Meanwhile, several newly joined members speaking almost in the same vein appreciated the noble works of the legislator Mossang and assured him to walk together with him on the road to peace, progress and inclusive development of the constituency.