ITANAGAR: BJP national president JP Nadda hit out at the Congress for alleged underdevelopment in border areas during the previous regimes of the grand old party.

Nadda attributed “weak foreign policy” of the previous Congress governments for alleged underdevelopment in the border areas.

The BJP national president made this remark on Saturday (June 17) during his visit to the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Nadda said that the Congress party did not want to construct roads in the border areas across the country as the previous regimes of the grand old party had a “weak foreign policy”.

BJP national president alleged that the previous Congress governments did not want to ‘upset’ the neighbouring countries by initiating development in border areas.

“Underdevelopment was the best defence that the Congress party could put up as it had a weak foreign policy,” Nadda said.

The BJP national president also claimed that the Narendra Modi government “handled the Ladakh standoff with strong hands that sent a clear signal to China” in 2020.

He also stated that the current BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a “strong foreign policy, unlike the previous Congress governments”.