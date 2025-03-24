Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) issued a show cause notice to Satyam Ispat (Northeast) and Satyam Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd industries in Papum Pare district.

The notice followed a report from an APSPCB team that inspected the two industries on Thursday after receiving several complaints from locals about pollution in the area.

In the show cause notice, issued on Friday by APSPCB Member Secretary Koj Rinya, the board informed that its team had inspected various components of the industries, including the bay filter, induction furnaces, canopy (suction hood), smoke dust extraction system, chimney, and green belt plantation.

After the inspection, the team identified several issues, including fugitive emissions from the industries, malfunctioning suction hoods, lack of proper ash dust storage, and missing half-yearly laboratory reports.

The APSPCB gave Satyam Ispat (Northeast) and Satyam Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd seven days to respond to the notice and warned that failure to do so would lead to necessary action.

In a separate order issued on Saturday, Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom formed a three-member committee to investigate air pollution complaints against M/s Satyam Ispat (Northeast) Ltd, Banderdewa.

The committee, including the APSPCB member secretary, the industries deputy director, and the Banderdewa circle officer, will conduct a site visit to check whether the industry is complying with all board directives.

The committee must submit its status report within three days of the order’s issue.