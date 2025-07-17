Guwahati: The Adi Mising Bane Kebang (AMBK) has voiced deep sorrow and outrage over the killing of 29-year-old Shankar Pegu, who was fatally shot in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh on July 13.

The organisation has urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to transfer the case to a judicial court in Assam to ensure transparency and impartial justice.

In a memorandum to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, AMBK representatives condemned the act, describing it as a “rare and barbaric crime” that exposed a severe lack of humanity and disregard for the law.

They also criticized the actions taken after the shooting, alleging that the accused did not seek immediate medical attention for the victim from nearby hospitals in Roing, Pasighat, or Dibrugarh in Assam.

“Instead of taking Pegu to the nearest facilities, the accused transported him to TRIHMS in Naharlagun, a delay that may have cost him his life,” the organisation stated.

Calling for justice, AMBK demanded swift and strict legal action not only against the main accused but also those who allegedly helped in moving Pegu from Roing to Naharlagun. They also sought immediate financial compensation for Pegu’s family.

The incident sparked widespread protests led by various Mising community-based organisations, including the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK), and Takam Mising Mime Kebang (TMMK).

These groups enforced a blockade at key Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border points — including Dirak (Namsai), Shantipur (Roing), Ruksin (East Siang), Silapathar (Lower Siang), Banderdewa, Hollongi (Papum Pare), and Bhalukpong (West Kameng).

The agitation was further fuelled by the earlier suspicious death of another Mising labourer, Prabash Doley, at a worksite in Chimpu, Itanagar, on June 18.

Following assurances from Chief Ministers Pema Khandu and Himanta Biswa Sarma, the organisations temporarily lifted the blockade. However, they warned that the community will remain vigilant and will continue to monitor the investigation and legal proceedings in both cases closely.