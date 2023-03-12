Itanagar: At least fifteen active cadres of ENNG, including their party president, laid down their arms in a formal surrender ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in presence of Major General Vikas Lakhera, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North).

A statement read, “Surrender of these cadres will motivate other cadres of the region to join the mainstream. The cadres laid down their arms on constant persuasion by Assam Rifles to lead a dignified life and shun violence.”

The statement further read, “Surrender of these active cadres epitomizes the humane face of the Assam Rifles while working to maintain peace in the region.”

The surrender is seen to bring the TCL region closer to normalcy and is a major setback to the insurgency in Southern Arunachal Pradesh.

“Surrendered cadres have been assured of all possible assistance by the government for their smooth and fast rehabilitation in society”, the statement added.