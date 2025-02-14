Itanagar: The 12-hour bandh in Pasighat, called by the All Bogong Students’ Union (ABSU), was observed peacefully on Wednesday, leading to the closure of markets, government offices, and institutions despite being declared illegal by the district administration.

The bandh saw empty roads and shut businesses, with minimal attendance in government offices, except for the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) offices, which remained open. ABSU members and supporters stationed themselves across the town to enforce the shutdown, while police forces were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ABSU President Siang Moyong, speaking to the media, declared the bandh a success and thanked the people of Pasighat and Bogong Banggo for their support. He warned that if their demands were not met, they would escalate their protest with a 24-hour bandh in the future.

The union has been demanding the renaming of government institutions in honor of local figures, the inclusion of Bogong Banggo Kebang members in the District Land Allotment Committee, and action against illegal encroachments on government land, including schools. Additionally, they seek local involvement in the allocation of newly constructed market buildings.

Moyong emphasized that Bogong Banggo residents have historically donated land for Pasighat’s development, but illegal encroachments persist despite eviction orders. Meanwhile, Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang clarified that funds for Balek road maintenance had already been sanctioned.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ABSU General Secretary Gambo Tamin urged the government to address their demands, respecting the contributions of Bogong Banggo villages.

A minor confrontation between ABSU members and the police occurred when protesters attempted to march toward the DC/SP office after a meeting at Mirku Secondary School field.