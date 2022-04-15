An earthquake, measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale sent tremors across Arunachal Pradesh early on Friday morning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was over 1176 kilometres north of Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh.

The tremors of the earthquake were recorded in Arunachal Pradesh at 6:56am on Friday.

Earthquake Magnitude: 5.3

Occurred on: 15-04-2022, 06:56:19 IST

Location: Latitude – 38.62 and Longitude – 97.05 (1176km North of Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh)

Depth: 30km

