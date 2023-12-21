Dibrugarh: The village heads, who were abducted by suspected on November 28 from Chop village under Wakka police station in eastern Arunachal‘s Longding district was released on Thursday.

The village heads were identified as Raja Chingsan Wangham (45) and Gaon Burah Chopkhu Gangsa (53).

The village, located near the India-Myanmar border, had been under tension since the abduction by a heavily armed 15-member group of the NSCN (Ang Mai) militant faction.

The motive for the abduction was reportedly non-payment of extortion money demanded by the militants three months earlier.

While details surrounding the release remain unclear, it is a welcome relief for the families and the community.

The health condition of both individuals is said to be stable, and they are currently reuniting with their families. The situation in the village remains tense, with concerns about ongoing militant activity in the region.