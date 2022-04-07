Applications are invited for the posts of Judicial Assistant in Gauhati High Court.

Gauhati High Court is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Judicial Assistants in the Itanagar Permanent Bench at Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh

Name of post : Judicial Assistant

No. of posts : 3 [ UR : 1, APST : 2]

Pay Scale : Rs. 25,500- Rs. 81,100 + other allowances as admissible under rules [Rs. 5200-Rs. 20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)]

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for the post of Driver in District & Sessions Judge Establishment, Kamrup, Amingaon

Eligibility Criteria : Candidate must be a graduate from a recognized University as on the last date of receipt of application

Selection Procedure : Written Examination + Viva-voce / Interview

Age Limit :

UR : Minimum 18 years and maximum 32 years

APST : Minimum 18 years and maximum 37 years

PWD (Non-APST) : Minimum 18 years and maximum 42 years

PWD (APST) : Minimum 18 years and maximum 47 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above post through the websites http://ghcitanagar.gov.in/ or https://ghconline.gov.in/ from April 20, 2022 ( 3 PM onwards) till May 5, 2022 ( till 5 PM).

Also read : Indian Weightlifting Federation Recruitment : Apply for the post of Physiotherapist

Application Fees :

For APST : Rs. 150/-

For all others : Rs. 300/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here