Applications are invited for the posts of Judicial Assistant in Gauhati High Court.
Gauhati High Court is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Judicial Assistants in the Itanagar Permanent Bench at Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh
Name of post : Judicial Assistant
No. of posts : 3 [ UR : 1, APST : 2]
Pay Scale : Rs. 25,500- Rs. 81,100 + other allowances as admissible under rules [Rs. 5200-Rs. 20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)]
Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for the post of Driver in District & Sessions Judge Establishment, Kamrup, Amingaon
Eligibility Criteria : Candidate must be a graduate from a recognized University as on the last date of receipt of application
Selection Procedure : Written Examination + Viva-voce / Interview
Age Limit :
- UR : Minimum 18 years and maximum 32 years
- APST : Minimum 18 years and maximum 37 years
- PWD (Non-APST) : Minimum 18 years and maximum 42 years
- PWD (APST) : Minimum 18 years and maximum 47 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above post through the websites http://ghcitanagar.gov.in/ or https://ghconline.gov.in/ from April 20, 2022 ( 3 PM onwards) till May 5, 2022 ( till 5 PM).
Also read : Indian Weightlifting Federation Recruitment : Apply for the post of Physiotherapist
Application Fees :
- For APST : Rs. 150/-
- For all others : Rs. 300/-
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here