Guwahati: A renewed armed confrontation between two Chin rebel factions in Myanmar’s Chin state has forced over 1,000 people to flee into Mizoram, seeking refuge in the border village of Zokhawthar.

According to a local leader of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), a well-known civil society group, Myanmar nationals began crossing the India-Myanmar border on Friday and Saturday as violence escalated. They took shelter in Zokhawthar, located in Mizoram’s Champhai district, which has previously witnessed similar influxes during unrest in Myanmar.

“Most of them are now staying in the YMA community hall, while others have found shelter with relatives,” the YMA leader told Deccan Herald on Sunday.

Security sources confirmed that intense gunfire and mortar shelling erupted between fighters from the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) and the Chinland Defence Force (CDF)-Hualngoram near the border. As fighting broke out in villages close to Zokhawthar, residents fled in fear. In response, the Assam Rifles sealed the border gate at Zokhawthar to prevent further unauthorized movement.

Ongoing Instability Driving Migration

Since Myanmar’s military seized control from the elected government in 2021, more than 30,000 nationals have crossed into Mizoram to escape ongoing violence. Many of them continue to live in temporary shelters, such as community halls, or in the homes of relatives.

The persistent military operations against pro-democracy groups and frequent clashes among rebel factions have created a sustained humanitarian crisis along the border.

Given their ethnic ties with the Mizos, many Chin people have received refuge in Mizoram on humanitarian grounds. However, concerns have grown over law and order.

Mizoram Government Raises Alarm Over Crime

Chief Minister Lalduhoma recently expressed serious concern about the increasing number of crimes involving refugees. According to the state government, individuals from Myanmar have been linked to nearly half of all crimes reported in Mizoram.

The Chief Minister urged the refugee population to respect local laws, customs, and cultural values to maintain peace and social harmony. He emphasized that while the people of Mizoram remain sympathetic to those fleeing violence, lawlessness cannot be tolerated.