Itanagar: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the work of constructing a Greenfield Airport in Hollongi, 15 km from Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

With an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, the project includes the development work i.e. construction of airport pavements, airside work, terminal Building and city side works.

The proposed airport is designed for operations of the A-320 category of aircraft and future extension of Runway by 500m length to cater to A-321 type of aircraft.

With an area of 4100 sqm, the terminal building of the airport will be able to handle 200 passengers during peak hours. Equipped with eight check-in counters, the terminal building will have all modern passenger facilities.

Development Work is in full swing and almost 80% of airside works are completed. Progress of Construction of New Interim Terminal building is 30%. The airport is planned for operationalization on August 15, 2022.

The terminal will be an energy-efficient building provisioned with a Rain Water Harvesting system and sustainable landscape. The development work also includes the construction of ATC Tower cum Technical Block, Fire station, Medical Centre and other ancillary works.

The building’s envelope is influenced by the surrounding landscapes. Moving away from the strict geometry of straight lines and angles, the roof form is organic and establishes an instant connection with the viewer.

The building’s interior is designed to emanate a sense of calm to the passengers. This is achieved by providing free-flowing spaces, a hidden service core and a glass façade that links the eye to the panoramic scenic beauty of the Himalayan Foothills.