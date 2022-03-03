Guwahati: At least 10 people were injured in Guwahati’s Chatribari after an elevator of a multistorey building crashed from the second floor on Thursday.

Locals said that all the injured persons were footballers who practice on the top floor of the building where the mishap took place.

The building is said to be having the first Rooftop Football Coaching Centre in the city.

Locals alleged the management of inappropriately occupying the space for running a football coaching centre.

Locals also alleged that they were operating without any adequate safety measures.

As per reports, an official statement by the building authority is yet to be made.

The elevator has been suspected to have been over-loaded during the time of the crash.

All the persons involved in the accident have been rescued and no casualty was reported.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital and an enquiry has been initiated.