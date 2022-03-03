DIBRUGARH: State Minister for Irrigation, Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal during election campaign meetings across various wards of Dibrugarh Muncipal Board(DMB) said that development in Assam started with Sarbananda Sonowal being elected as the Chief Minister.

While speaking at the meeting, Ashok Singhal said, “BJP has brought development in Assam in the last several years. After we formed the government under the leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal in Assam, the development work started. Our party is committed to working for the all-around development of the state,”.

“In the last Assembly elections, BJP has won majority seats and formed government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma and from then we are working hard to develop Assam the most developed state in India,” Singhal asserted.

Singhal further said, “Out of 22-wards, we will win maximum seats in Dibrugarh Muncipal elections. Congress is nowhere in the elections,”.

Singhal attended the first meeting for Ujjal Phukan, who has been contesting from Ward no 11, which was dominated by Hindi speaking people. For the first time, Ujjal Phukan has been contesting Muncipal elections.

Ujjal Phukan will contest against Sandeep Garodia(INC), Kailash Kumar Bagaria (AAP), Chetan Murarka (IND), Kamlesh Verma (IND), Rakesh Kumar Shah (IND). The 11 no ward was dominated by Hindi speaking people with 2857 voters.

Ujjal Phukan was a former AASU leader and close associate of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He joined BJP after Sarbananda Sonowal stepped down from AGP and joined the saffron party.

“There is a clod war going on between Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan and Ujjal Phukan. The independent candidates who are contesting the elections from ward no 11 were backed by Prasanta Phukan,” said a source from BJP.

BJP has been sending top leaders for campaigning in the Muncipal elections. The party is not taking any chances and with full force, they are fighting the civic polls in Assam.

The Dibrugarh Muncipal Board has the largest electorate with 1,17,690 voters in its 22 wards. There will be 129 polling stations in Dibrugarh.