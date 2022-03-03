Dibrugarh: Oil India Limited (OIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam Institute of Management (AIM) to foster a relationship between the two organizations and develop a commitment to professional excellence and communication.

This MoU is the first step towards effective industry-academia cooperation between OIL & AIM.

Resident Chief Executive, OIL Prasanta Borkakoty, and Sanjib Raj, Director AIM signed the MoU on 28th February 2022 at the Institute at Guwahati in the presence of senior officials of both organizations.

The main objective of this initiative is to strengthen industry-academia linkage and to develop a closer relationship between OIL & AIM.

This will be done through arranging joint events, sharing knowledge, information and expertise.

The considerable practical expertise of OIL shall support healthy academic research in AIM and similarly, the academic expertise of AIM shall assist business activities of OIL.