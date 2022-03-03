Good news for non-technical career seekers in Assam. The Lakhimpur Medical College & Hospital (LMCH) has released a fresh notification regarding the written examination for the recruitment of 267 Grade III & Grade IV vacancies.

Assam Career has reported that the written examination for 267 Grade III and Grade IV vacancies will be held on March 13. The written examination is going to be offline.

Admit Cards for the written examination will be released on March 7, the Assam Career has reported.

NOTICE

Candidates who had submitted their application for these posts may download their admit card from the official website of Lakhimpur Medical College & Hospital (lmchassam.org).

Assam Career has reported that the notification for the 267 vacancies in Lakhimpur Medical College & Hospital was published on May 8, 2020, and the written examination was delayed because of Covid19 pandemic.

There are 79 Grade-III vacancies and 188 Grade-IV vacancies, Assam Career has reported.