As war crisis in Ukraine deepens, first four flights of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) C17 aircrafts have evacuated nearly 800 Indian nationals.

The four IAF transport aircrafts evacuated as many as 798 Indian nationals using airfields in Romania, Hungary and Poland.

Moreover, three more IAF C17 aircrafts took off for Romania, Hungary and Poland on Thursday.

On the other hand, the IAF aircrafts also transported humanitarian aid for war-affected Ukrainian people.

“… also supplied 9.7 tons relief material,” the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

The IAF has deployed its C17 aircrafts as part of Operation Ganga initiated by the Indian government to evacuate Indian nationals from the neighbouring countries of war-ravaged Ukraine.

On Thursday morning, an IAF C17 aircraft landed at the Hindan airbase near Delhi from Bucharest in Romania carrying 200 passengers, mostly students.