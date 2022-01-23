The Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the denial of compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR Act) to the Chakma tribes of Mudokka Nallah village and Deori tribes of Sompoi-II village under Diyun Circle, Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh by the Oil India Ltd.

They are being displaced for the oil drilling works at the location KUP & KUL under Nigru PML owned by Oil India Ltd.

Suhas Chakma, Founder of the CDFI, in the complaint to the NHRC said, “Both Mudokka Nallah village inhabited by the Chakmas and Sompoi-II village inhabited by the Deoris are government recognised villages as per the gazette notification issued by Arunachal Pradesh government and they are the owners and occupants of the lands.”

The complaint added, “However, the local authorities of Arunachal Pradesh government and the Oil India Company Ltd have been using third parties who are not project affected persons to coerce the poor project-affected victims to accept some sort of compensation package without any formal process to deny payment of the compensation under the LARR Act.”

“The CDFI also reserves the right to initiate contempt proceedings against the local authorities and officials of the Oil India Ltd for any violation of the Supreme Court judgment pertaining to the Chakmas of the State”, asserted Mr Chakma.

He added that on January 17, 2022, the Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) of Diyun, S Roy organised a meeting in his official chamber in “clear violations” of the COVID-19 protocols to facilitate forcible eviction of the Chakmas and Deoris without paying any compensation.

He added that in the said meeting, 11 persons were invited despite the COVID-19 Protocol issued by the Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority on 11th January 2022 disallowing the public from visiting government offices.

The exemptions to visit government offices for fully vaccinated persons was approved by the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang district only on 19 January but the EAC organized the meeting at this chamber on 17 January.

Chakma stated, “What is the earth-shaking hurry to organise such a meeting on 17 January 2022 in clear violations of the COVID-19 protocols with third parties who do not reside or belong to Mudokka Nallah village. Not a single project-affected Chakma from Mudokka Nallah village was invited. If the Government officials like the EAC of Diyun violate the COVID-19 protocols, how could the general public be expected to respect the COVID-19 protocols? This is a fit case of appropriate actions by the Chief Secretary and the NHRC in public health interest.”

The CDFI urged the NHRC to direct Arunachal Pradesh, Ministry of Petroleum and Gas and the Oil India Ltd to pay compensation to the projected affected displaced victims in full compliance with the LARR Act.