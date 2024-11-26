Guwahati: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved an investment of Rs 1,939 crore for the construction of Heo hydro electric project in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The estimated completion period for the project is 50 months.

The project with an installed capacity of 240 megawatts, 3 x 80 megawatts, would produce 1,000 million units of energy.

The power generated from the project will help improve the power supply position in the state and will also help in balancing the national grid.

The project will be implemented through a Joint Venture between the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) and the Arunachal Pradesh government.

The Union government will extend Rs 127.28 crore as budgetary support for construction of roads, bridges and associated transmission line under enabling infrastructure besides central financial assistance of Rs 130.43 crore towards equity share of the state.

The state would benefit from 12 per cent free power and another 1 per cent towards local area development funds besides significant infrastructure improvement and socio-economic development of the region.

The project, in line with the aims and objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, would provide various benefits to the local suppliers, enterprises and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

During the construction phase, the project will require approximately 200 personnel from NEEPCO and around 400 workers from the contractor.

In addition, the project will create significant indirect employment opportunities for the local community through various small contracts and services during its execution.

The project would also provide employment during operation and maintenance.

Moreover, its development would create employment in sectors such as transportation, tourism and small-scale businesses.