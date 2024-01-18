GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit the Northeast states of Assam and Meghalaya.

Amit Shah will be on a three-day trip of the states, starting Thursday (January 18).

He will inaugurate a cyber security operational centre at the Assam Rifles headquarters in Shillong, Meghalaya.

On Friday (January 19), Amiy Shah will chair the 71st plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, Meghalaya.

He will also review the operations of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC).

Furthermore, Amit Shah will attend the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Tezpur, Assam .

Shah will attend the passing out parade of 2,551 Assam Police commandos at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

The union home minister will also inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati before returning to Delhi.