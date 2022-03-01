AGARTALA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tripura on March 8 next to attend the Bhumi Pujan event of the new Forensic Science University coming up in Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb told media persons.

The Union Home Minister’s visit assumes significance given the present political situation of the state and certainly, his visit will play a pivotal role in strategizing the party’s future course of action when crucial by-elections are due before the 2023 assembly elections.

According to Deb, Shah will lay the foundation stone of the building of the Forensic Science University followed by the ritual of Bhumi Pujan.

Incidentally, the Home Minister’s visit is scheduled a day before the Biplab Kumar Deb led government completes its fourth year in power. Chances are very high that Shah will attend a gathering to be arranged to mark the fourth anniversary of the formation of the BJP-IPFT government in Tripura dethroning the Left from its citadel.

Deb was interacting with the media persons followed by a meeting of the party legislators at his official residence.

He said the government has completed a lot of work beyond the promises made ahead of the 2018 assembly elections.

Slamming the opposition, Deb said, “Conspiracies to tarnish the image of this government remained a perpetual problem. The people of Tripura foiled these conspiracies and gave befitting replies to those who were involved in this”.

Deb was referring to the recent violence reported in the state capital.