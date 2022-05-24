Guwahati: Airtel has offered unlimited calling and data benefits to facilitate communication for people affected by torrential rains and floods in Assam and other parts of Northeast India.

Airtel mobile customers in the affected locations of Dima Hasao, KarbiAnglong, North Cachar Hills, Cachar, Tamenglong, Southwest Khasi hills (Cherrapunji), East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills will get Unlimited calls and 2GB data for 5 days to ensure that they remain connected with their “near and dear ones” and can stay online.

The company in a statement said that it has set up war rooms to monitor its networks and stocked up on spares in case of a breakdown.

The company has upgraded battery backup capacity for sites prone to power cuts during the current flood situation.

“Provisions have also been made for quick deployment of temporary sites (cell on wheels) in case of damage to existing sites”, a statement by the company read.

Monsoons are expected to hit Assam in the next few days and Airtel with over 14.6 million subscribers in Assam and Northeast India has created special infra teams to keep its mobile network up and running during the upcoming flood and rainy season.

Airtel network teams are working overtime to ensure that the network connectivity is normal across the flood-affected areas as telecom is a major lifeline for millions of customers.