GUWAHATI: On the eve of elections results day in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, chief minister of Assam – Himamta Biswa Sarma has predicted wins for the BJP-led NDA in all the three Northeast states.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of the NEDA, predicted that NDA will retain power in the three Northeast states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

This statement from the Assam chief minister has given rise to speculations of renewal of post poll alliance in Meghalaya between the NPP and the BJP.

“We (NDA) will retain power in all the three states. There is nothing to worry about,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to exit polls by different organisations, the NDPP-BJP alliance will secure a comfortable majority by winning 35-40 seats in Nagaland.

Whereas, in Tripura, pollsters are projecting either a clean sweep for the BJP or a hung assembly.

Meanwhile, in Meghalaya, exit polls predict NPP to emerge as the single largest party in the state, but short of the magic numbers.