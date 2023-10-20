Imphal: A total of 3,335 cases have been pending in Manipur High Court. This was stated by the new Chief Justice of Manipur High Court Justice Siddharth Mridul.

In a Raj Bhavan communiqué, Justice Siddharth Mridul who assumed his office after being sworn in as the 7th Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan on Friday, said, “I assure all of you that I will look into those pending cases and will try to discharge it at my best at the earliest possible time.”

Official sources said that there are 144,900 cases, including violent crimes against women, pending in Manipur courts since 2014 -2022.

The total cases pending in the Manipur High Court from 2014 to 2022 was 73,565 while in district and subordinate courts, it was 71,335 during the same time period.

The pending cases in the Manipur High Court as per the year are — 2014-4374; 2015-3315; 2016-3286; 2017-3670; 2018-3062; 2019-2468; 2020-2849; 2021-3218; 2022-47323.

And, in district and subordinate courts of Manipur, the pending cases each year are — 2014-14249; 2015-14988; 2016-15239; 2017-14775; 2018-13584; 2019-13673; 2020-15830; 2021-16010; 2022-15576.

A total of 17,628 cases were disposed of in the High Court of Manipur between 2014 to 2022.

The disposal of cases includes 2014-1926; 2015-1611; 2016-1726; 2017-1325; 2018-2527; 2019-2265; 2020-717; 2021-1151; 2022-4380.

As many as 45,972 cases were also disposed of in district and subordinate courts of Manipur between 2014 to 2022. The disposal of cases in 2014 was 14257; 2015-7395; 2016-6588; 2017-5256; 2018-4379; 2019-3717; 2020- 1747; 2021-1411; and 2022-1222.