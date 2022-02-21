AGARTALA: Tripura Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday launched a scathing attack on neighbouring Pakistan and asked the country to seek apologies from Bangladesh that attained freedom from Pakistani rule with the military support of India.

Reminding the people of the history of the language movement, Nath said, “the International Mother Language Day is observed for Bangladesh.”

He added, “The language movement that started in Bangladesh saw massive bloodshed and to pay homage to the martyrs of the Bengali language movement the UNESCO recognized 21st February as International Mother Language Day ”.

Addressing the central event of International Mother Language Day, Nath said, “Pakistan did everything to suppress the Bengali language. The atrocities unleashed against the Bengali speaking people living in then East Pakistan is described in our history. But, sadly Pakistan never sought any apologies to Bangladesh is the worst sufferer of their gory deeds. Pakistan did not even regret what they did to a country once ruled by it”.

Discussing the importance of the day, Nath said, “Tripura is the only state that is celebrating the day in collaboration with the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission. Tripura wants to set an example before the Country and thus we are trying to strengthen the ties between India and Bangladesh. Tripura played a crucial role during the Bangladesh liberation war and Bangladesh recognizes it”.

Nath also remembered martyrs of the language movement and paid homage to them. Nath further extended his gratitude towards the people of Bangladesh, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman.

Apart from Nath, Assistant Bangladesh High Commissioner Arif Mohammad and Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury also delivered their speeches on the significance of the day.