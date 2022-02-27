Hyderabad: A woman trainee pilot was killed in an aircraft crash in the Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday.

The trainee was on an aircraft which belonged to a private aviation academy.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stating that he was shocked sent a team to investigate the mishap site.

The deceased, identified as Mahima Gajraj(28) was training for the past four months.

As a part of her training, on Saturday, at around 10:25 AM, she took off on the Cessna 152 aircraft and it was flying over Tungaturthi village in the district.

As per the police, eyewitnesses claimed that they saw the plane crashing on a field and then breaking into pieces but there was no fire.

She was reported to be the only occupant of the plane.

Although, locals who saw the plane crashing tried to reach the spot and rescue her but she had already died before any help could arrive.

The aviation academy is based in Macherla in Andhra Pradesh and she was on a routine flight which was a part of her training.

The deceased was a native of Tamil Nadu.