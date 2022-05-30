Search and rescue personnel of Nepal have pulled out as many as 16 bodies from the plane crash site of Tara Air thus far.

The rescue personnel are scouring the crash area for the remains of the other victims of the plane tragedy.

22 people were on board the ill-fated plane, out of which four were Indian citizens.

Nepal Army informed that pieces of wreckage of the plane were found at 14,500ft in Sano Sware Bhir of Thasang in Mustang district in Northwest Nepal.

All passengers on board the plane that crashed in Nepal are feared dead.

The four Indian citizens who were on board the plane are: Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathy and their children Dhanush and Ritika.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane operated by Tara Air had lost contact minutes after it took off from the tourist city of Pokhara around 10 am on Sunday.

The Canadian-built plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal.