Guwahati: A passenger plane belonging to a private airline in Nepal has gone missing with 22 persons on board including four Indians on Sunday.

The plane, a Tara Air 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft was on a scheduled 15-minute flight from Pokhara, a tourist town to Jomsom.

But on its way, the aircraft lost contact with the airport tower at 9:55 am local time.

Also Read: Assam: Police seize 1,700 litres of stolen condensate oil from Tinsukia

The plane as per officials was last seen over the sky of Mustang district’s Jomsom and then it diverted to Mount Dhaulagiri but since then it hadn’t come into contact.

Four Indians and 3 Japanese nationals were on board the plane.

The rest were Nepali citizens which sum to a total of 22 passengers including the crew.

The plane is feared to have crashed in the “Titi” area of Lete in the mountainous Mustang district.

Some locals have also informed about an unusual “bang” in the area.

Also Read: 30 officers move to Assam Chief Minister alleging misbehaviour by BJP MLA

A helicopter has been deployed to search the area by the local police.

Two other helicopters have also been deployed from the Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft.