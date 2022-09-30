Kathmandu: After Nepal’s suspended national cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane continues to be on the run over allegations of raping a 17-year-old girl, the police in the country have now approached Interpol to track down the accused cricketer.

An arrest warrant was issued by a Nepali court for Sandeep Lamichhane earlier this month.

However, after the warrant was issued, he seemed to have stayed back in the Caribbean as he was playing in a tournament.

As per reports, a diffusion notice was also issued against him by Interpol.

The cricketer, however, in a social media post said that he would return to Nepal “as soon as possible.

He also claimed that he was suffering from a mental and physical condition due to the allegations, so he has been in isolation.

He did not reveal his whereabouts in the post.

