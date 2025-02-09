Kohima: The Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC) has pleaded with the Nagaland Governor to intervene in the Indian government’s decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and fence the Indo-Myanmar border.

The council has termed this move an “inhuman act” that disregards the rights of the Yimkhiung people, who have traditionally lived and moved freely across the border.

In a representation to the Governor, YTC president Throngso Yimkhiung and General Secretary Laji Luyanba emphasized the community’s birthright to uphold their territorial integrity and urged the Governor to halt the border fencing and restore the FMR.

The council said that the community must be allowed to continue their peaceful way of life, unhindered by the “imaginary boundary” within their ancestral land.

The YTC’s plea is part of a broader opposition to the Indian government’s decision, which has been criticized by various groups in Nagaland, including the state assembly, which has adopted a resolution opposing the move.

