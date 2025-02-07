Wokha: A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abusing a 13-year-old girl repeatedly in Wokha, Nagaland.

The accused was identified as Tama Ngullie.

He was arrested by Wokha Police on charges of repeatedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the victim’s family on February 3, after the accused allegedly committed the crime again.

The victim, a student at a government school where Ngullie is employed as a peon, is currently under the care of the Women’s Police Station and receiving medical attention.

Ngullie has been charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police investigation into the matter is ongoing.