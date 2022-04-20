Kuala Lumpur: At least six Rohingya refugees died after being hit by vehicles on a Highway Malaysian highway as many attempted to flee an immigration detention centre where a riot broke out earlier on Wednesday.

Officials informed that 582 Rohingya had fled from the Sungai Bakap temporary immigration detention camp in northern Penang state.

They escaped by breaking down doors and barrier grill.

Of them 362 have since been re-arrested, the immigration department said in a statement.

It may be mentioned that Malaysia does not recognise refugee status, but it has been favoured a destination for ethnic Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar or refugee camps in Bangladesh.

The police informed that they are yet to find the reason behind the riots and the investigations are still on.

The search for the remaining detainees who fled from the camp is still on.

Among the dead, there were two men, two women, a boy and a girl.

They were killed after being hit by vehicles while trying to cross a highway some 8 km away from the detention camp.

The camp had 664 refugees which includes 137 children.