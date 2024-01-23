Guwahati: A Myanmar army plane crash-landed at Lengpui airport on the outskirts of Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on Tuesday morning, injuring eight people on board.

The plane, which was taking back soldiers from Mizoram, skidded off the runway while landing and came to rest in a nearby jungle.

There were 14 people on board the plane, including the crew. Eight people were injured in the crash and six were unharmed. The injured were taken to Lengpui Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is the second time in a week that a Myanmar army plane has crash-landed in Mizoram.

On Monday, another plane crash-landed at Lengpui airport, injuring two people.

The crashes come amid ongoing fighting between the Myanmar military and rebels in Myanmar’s Chin state.

More than 270 Myanmar army soldiers have fled to Mizoram in recent weeks to escape the fighting.

The Indian government has said that it is providing humanitarian assistance to the Myanmar soldiers who have fled to Mizoram.

It is not yet clear whether the recent plane crashes are related to the fighting in Myanmar.