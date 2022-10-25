Guwahati: At least 50 people were killed and many left injured in a military air strike in Myanmar on Monday during a cultural event organized by an ethnic minority group.

The attack was reportedly carried out by three fighter jets.

The attack took place in northern Kachin Province.

However, the military is yet to confirm it officially.

According to local media reports, civilians, prominent local singers and Kachin Independence Army (KIA) officers were killed in the attack.

It happened in the ??Hpakan Township and at least 50 people have died, the BBC reported.

Some other reports also claim that the death toll may be as many as 100.