While India waits for the Honda HR-V, China has moved ahead as Chinese automaker Dongfeng and Honda converted the HR-V into a fully electric version named the eNS1.

The eNS1 is simply an HR-V with an electric motor and a battery to give it a 510 km range. The car that runs on the Chinese streets is now said to be a competitor to the Tesla models.

Honda eNS1 and 2022 H-RV are the same vehicles but the former is attached with a battery pack underneath the existing chassis.

This turned the H-RV into an all-electric SUV with a massive range.

Also Read: Honda HR-V soon to be on Indian roads

The company has claimed that the eNS1 offers 510 kilometres of range when fully charged.

The Honda eNS1 pricing starts at 160,000 CNY (USD 22231.49) or roughly Rs 18.2 lakh. The top variant is priced at 210,000 CNY or Rs 26.19 lakh.

However, if the car is imported to India, the price may double.

Also Read: Tata Motors launch Tiago EV at Rs 8.49 lakh, range up to 315 km

The Honda eNS1 comes with a 68.8 kWh battery with a range of up to 510 km.

The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor delivers a total of 150kw and 204HP of power.

While it can touch a top speed of 150 kmph, it has 310 Nm of torque.