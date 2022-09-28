The much-awaited Tata Motors Tiago EV has finally made its way to the Indian Market and it is now the cheapest electric car in the market.

The Tiago EV is Tata’s smallest EV with a base price of Rs 8.49 lakh and the top variant at Rs 11.79 lakh (both ex-showroom).

The Tiago EV with these prices is the most affordable full-sized EV or electric car in the Indian market.

Tata has announced seven variants, two battery options and two charging station options for the Tiago EV.

The 19.2 kWh battery pack variants are offered with a 3.3 KW AC charger, while the 24 kWh battery pack get a 7.2 kW AC charger.

As per specs, the 19.2 kWh battery option has a range of 250 km while the 21 kWh provides 315 km.

Tata says that the Tiago EV can reach 0 to 60 kmph in just 5.7 seconds.

The introductory price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakh for the 1st 10,000 customers. “Out of the 10,000 customers, we have reserved 2000 only for our very own EV fam”, Tata Motors said.