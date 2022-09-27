Honda is soon bringing the much talked about Honda HR-V to the Indian market and with this car lovers seem to be on cloud 9.

As per reports, the HR-V is a five-seater SUV and it is expected to be launched in India by mid-2023.

While some reports state that it may be out by December 2022 but that is yet to be confirmed.

The HR-V once launched will be a direct competitor to the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Tata Nexon and the KIA mid-range versions.

The HR-V has a wheelbase of 2610mm and a ground clearance of 180mm sharing the same platform as the Jazz and City.

While the dashboard, instrument cluster and steering wheel are with the Honda City, the car has a distinct look on it making it an eye turner.

The HR-V will get the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the 2022 Honda City with a six-speed manual or a CVT option.

As per the official site, an e: HEV version with the dual electric motors and the 1.5-litre petrol running on an Atkinson cycle is also on offer.

The HR-V is expected to be on a price mark of Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom).