Guwahati: A passenger jet belonging to China Eastern crashed with 133 passengers onboard in southwest China.

The number of casualties is yet not known but the accident site is engulfed with flames.

As per reports, the crashed plane was a Boeing 737.

It crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region.

CCTV reported that the crash “caused a mountain fire”.

Rescue operations have been initiated but no confirmation on survivors or casualties has been announced.

The China Eastern flight was on its way to Guangzhou from Kunming.

It departed at 1:11 pm local time (0511 GMT) as per FlightRadar24 data showed.

Before the crash, it was at an altitude of 3225 feet with a speed of 376 knots (696 kmph).

It was supposed to land at 3:05 pm (local time) but that never happened.

Although the safety record of the Chinese air industry is considered to be among the best in the world, the crash may have been caused due to technical snag.