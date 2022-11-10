Beijing: After President Xi Jinping took charge of the Chinese military for a third term, he ordered the PLA to “devote all its energies to enhancing capability and maintaining combat readiness to fight and win wars”.

He stated that China’s national security was facing increased instability.

He made the statement and the order after he was reappointed as the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the Central Military Commission (CMC).

The CPC is the high command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

He was appointed for the third term for another five years.

Xi following the reappointment inspected the joint operations command centre of the CMC.

Speaking at an address to the military which is the largest in the world, Xi said that the world is undergoing more profound changes unseen in a century.

He then stressed that China’s national security is facing increased instability and uncertainty.

He further said that the entire military comprised of two-million personnel should devote all its energy to carry out all its work for combat readiness and enhance its capability to fight and win.