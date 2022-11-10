Dehradun: A possibility of a major earthquake in the Himalayan region has been predicted by scientists suggesting a precautionary preparation to reduce or minimise loss of life or damage to properties.

The prediction came amidst multiple earthquakes being reported from various locations in the Himalayan region.

On Wednesday, six people were killed in an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 in Nepal, jolts of which were felt in several locations in India as well.

According to a report by NDTV, senior geophysicist of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Ajay Paul said the Himalayas have come into existence as a result of a collision between Indian and Eurasian plates.

Also Read: Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 reported in West Siang

The geologist added that with the constant pressure of the Eurasian plate on the Indian plate, strained energy accumulating under it keeps releasing itself from time to time in the form of earthquakes.

Due to this, now the Himalayan region is turning vulnerable to a major earthquake and experts have called for people to be prepared.

The geologist claimed that the future earthquake might be more than 7-magnitude on the Richter scale.

The geologist also claimed that while there is a possibility of a major earthquake, it is not quite predictable when it would happen.

Also Read: Six killed during earthquake in Nepal

He claimed that the quake may occur any moment now over even 100 years later.

It may be mentioned that in the past 150 years, at least four major earthquakes were reported in the Himalayan region.

Some were reported in Shillong in 1897, in Kangra in 1905, in Bihar-Nepal in 1934 and Assam in 1950.