Guwahati: After his month-long visit to Ladakh, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has expressed his desire to visit the Tawang region in Arunachal Pradesh.

“I have a strong link to the people of the Himalayan region. I was recently in Ladakh and I hope to make a visit to Mön Tawang again soon,” HT quoted the 87-year-old spiritual leader as saying.

He attended a prayer offered by five Tibetan organizations for his long life at Mcleodganj on Wednesday.

China is likely to object to his visit to Tawang, which is located south of the McMahon Line in Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing wishes to control.

Dalai Lama has visited Tawang seven times since 1983. His last visit was in 2017, when China had alleged that religious teachings had been engineered by New Delhi in an area which it refers to as southern Tibet.

Tawang, called the land of the Mon people, houses the largest Buddhist monastery in India, which belongs to the Gelugpa sect of Tibetan Buddhist tradition – the school associated with the institution of the Dalai Lama.