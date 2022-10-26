Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guards rescued a group of 20 Bangladeshi fishermen stuck in the Indian Ocean due to Cyclone Sitrang.

It may be mentioned that the cyclone has brought in some severe damage to both property and lives.

While there were not many damages reported in Indian territory, Bangladesh has witnessed severe damages.

As per reports, at least 35 people were killed during the cyclone in the Barisal district of Bangladesh.

As many as 10 lakh people in Bangladesh have been evacuated in view of the cyclone so far.

The fishermen from Bangladesh were spotted by the ICG through an aircraft about 90 nautical miles (166 km) from Sagar Island in West Bengal.

The location was near the Indo-Bangladesh International Maritime Border Line.

The fishermen were found floating on floats and debris from the boats that capsized during the arrival of the cyclone.