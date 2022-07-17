On Saturday, a cargo plane – operated by a Ukrainian airliner – crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece.

The Antonov cargo plane was carrying 11 tonnes of weapons to Bangladesh.

The cargo aircraft was flying from Serbia to Jordan when it crashed, killing all eight people on board.

Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.

The An-12, a Soviet-built turboprop aircraft, was operated by cargo carrier Meridian.

On Sunday morning, drones were being used to survey the site of the wreckage out of caution, BBC reported.

Also read: PV Sindhu clinches Singapore Open title

“The (air) measurements at the moment have not shown anything but nonetheless instability in the field was observed,” Lieutenant General Marios Apostolidis of the Northern Greece Fire Brigade told reporters.

“In other words, intense smoke and heat, as well as a white substance that we do not recognise, so a special armed forces team has to inform us what it is and whether we can enter the field,” he informed.

The pilot had reportedly requested an emergency landing at Kavala airport due to an engine problem shortly after take-off, but was unable to reach the runway.

Communication with the plane ceased almost immediately afterwards. The plane crashed about 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of the airport.