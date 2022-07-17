Star Indian badminton player and double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has clinched the prestigious Singapore open title.

PV Sindhu defeated Wang Zhi Yi of China in the finals to clinch the Singapore Open title.

Sindhu won the final of the Singapore open by beating her Chinese opponent in three games 21-9, 11-21, 21-15.

“Thanks to everyone out there who have been supportive. Singapore is a nice city, it is good to be here,” PV Sindhu said after the win.

She added: “It is always nice to win the finals after long. Getting this title today means a lot as it gives me a lot of confidence and will surely take me to another level.”

“The whole tournament has been good. This is just the start and I look forward to relaxing a bit before turning my attention to the CWG,” Sindhu further said.

Sindhu won the match in two minutes short of the hour mark.

This was Sindhu’s third title of the year and the first Super 500 level win.