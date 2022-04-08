AGARTALA: Bangladesh Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan expressed his sharp disappointment over the slow progress of the Akhaura-Agartala railway link and blamed the assigned construction agency for the unprecedented delay.

The Minister along with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswamy paid an inspection visit to the construction sites that fall on the Bangladesh side.

The Minister also warned the construction agency of snapping ties to float new tenders for the said work.

Also Read: Assam: Demand for separate Bodoland by BoNSU

The minister said, “As of now, deadlines have been extended thrice but the work progress is disappointing. Yes, Covid 19 is a factor but things have already stumbled back to normalcy and we need to expedite the works given the strategic importance”.

Sources said, 30 per cent of the preliminary works are still pending. Once these get completed, the laying of tracks and other construction works will be initiated.

“If the agency fails to complete the works by December this year, we will be forced to break the contract and invite new tenders”, the minister added giving a terse warning.

Also Read: Assam: Debabrata Saikia moves AHRC seeking high-level probe into the death of Suraj Gogoi

It is also worthy to be mentioned here that the Prime Ministers of both countries laid the foundation stone of the 15.6-kilometre long railway route.

The 5.46 kilometres that fall in the Indian Territory are almost complete while the rest of the 10 kilometres falls on the Bangladesh side.