Guwahati: Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, a 23-year-old army officer of the Sikkim Scouts, tragically lost his life on May 22, 2025, while saving a fellow soldier during an operational task in North Sikkim.

Commissioned into the Army just six months ago, Lt. Tiwari’s swift actions exemplify the highest ideals of military service.

Following the incident, an army official stated that the incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. as Lt. Tiwari led a Route Opening Patrol (ROP) towards a Tactical Operating Base (TOB) in Sikkim.

The official stated that, during the patrol, Agniveer Stephan Subba, a member of the patrol, lost his footing on a log bridge and was swept away by a powerful mountain stream.

“Without hesitation, Lt. Tiwari plunged into the treacherous waters to rescue the soldier, the official asserted.

The official noted that a soldier identified as Naik Pukar Katel immediately followed in support. Together, they successfully pulled Agniveer Subba to safety. However, the forceful current tragically swept Lt. Tiwari downstream.

“Despite frantic efforts by his patrol, his body was recovered approximately 800 meters downstream by 11:30 a.m.,” the official added.

Army officials lauded Lt. Tiwari’s actions as a “shining example of the Army’s core values and the unbreakable bond between officers and men.”

Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari is survived by his parents and a sister. His courageous act will be remembered as a testament to his dedication and bravery.