World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on July 28 every year to raise awareness about the disease known as hepatitis which is an inflammation of the liver caused by a viral infection.

There are five main hepatitis viruses classified as Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E.

As liver is a vital organ responsible for filtering out wastes from body or doing detoxification, supporting metabolism and providing immunity, so it is our duty to safeguard it by taking good care of our health.

An unhealthy liver can cause many health problems, some of which can be fatal for life.

Types of Hepatitis

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV) and spread through contact with body fluids like urine and stool.

It can even occur when you accidentally consume food and water contaminated with it.

A number of Hepatitis A cases are recorded over the world annually and it is mostly common in countries where hygiene facilities are scarce.

Unlike hepatitis B and C, hepatitis A only causes an acute or short-term illness and the incubation period for this disease is between 15 to 50 days.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B which is caused by hepatitis B virus (HBV) can happen not only by coming into contact with body fluids.

It can also happen due to sexual intercourse with persons suffering from HBV and an unborn child may also get it from a mother infected with this disease.

While most people can recover from it, some can even develop chronic infection from it.

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C is caused by hepatitis C virus (HCV) and occurs through body fluids, sexual contact with infected persons.

It can even genetically occur in a baby from its mother suffering from the same disease.

It can also commonly occur when unsterilized equipments are used.

Unlike the hepatitis B virus, more than half of people with the hepatitis C virus develop chronic infection. Hepatitis C causes liver failure, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.

Hepatitis C is a common reason for liver transplants.

Hepatitis D is an uncommon disease and has occurrence of only few cases across the world. According to healthcare experts, only people who already have hepatitis B can get hepatitis D.

Hepatitis E

It spreads mostly through infected stool or through undercooked and unclean meat.

As there isn’t any specific treatment for hepatitis E, most people suffering from it can recover on their own.

However, pregnant mothers can go into a critical health state on getting infected with it.

Symptoms

According to World Health Organization, symptoms of hepatitis A, B and C may include fever, malaise, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, nausea, abdominal discomfort, dark-coloured urine and jaundice.

In some cases, the virus can also cause a chronic liver infection that can later develop into cirrhosis or liver cancer.

People suffering from hepatitis E can have mild fever, nausea, loss of appetite and may have skin rashes or abdominal pain too.

Prevention

The best way to prevent hepatitis is by getting regular vaccination right from childhood.

To make your child immune against life threatening diseases, do take him/her on getting vaccinated on time as delay can cause unknown damage to his/her health in future.

Ensure to live a healthy lifestyle by maintaining hygiene and wash hands regularly before eating to prevent germs from entering the body.

Try to eat with a clean spoon whenever possible and make sure to wash your utensils thoroughly even before you have your meals.

Stay away from eating junk food as much as possible as it is mostly contaminated and can be very unhealthy for you.

Clean the surroundings of your house thoroughly. Ensure that you properly sanitize your house.

Take an appointment with the doctor whenever you feel any of the symptoms of hepatitis affecting you.